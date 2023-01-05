scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

12 with respiratory issues die in Dhanbad in 2 days as air quality worsens

By News Bureau

Dhanbad, Jan 5 (IANS) At least 12 people with respiratory issues who were undergoing treatment have died in the last 48 hours here, as the air quality declined to “alarming” levels, officials said on Wednesday.

The dozen deaths have been reported from Dhanbad’s Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College (SNMMC).

Sources said that it is being feared that the condition of more patients with similar problems admitted to other hospitals may also turn critical.

There has been a spike in the number of patients with asthma, pneumonia and pulmonary diseases in most of the hospitals in the city.

Those with respiratory complaints who died on Monday and Tuesday included Etwari Devi, Bandhi Mohan, Brahmadev Mahato, Sureshwar Mahato, Lagni Devi, Abhijeet Kumar, Ramnath Bansfor, Nitya Kumari, Bablu Bind, Mahavir Saav, Chhotu Goswami and Vijay Yadav.

Officials said that of the 12 individuals, eight were aged above 60 or more.

None of the deceased persons were tested for Covid-19.

The Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board has said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Dhanbad may remain above 300 for the next few days, adding that it may cause breathing problems.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to use masks.

–IANS

snc/sgk/pgh/arm

Previous article
RS Dy Chairman showcases steps taken by Parliament during Covid-19 at C'wealth meet
This May Also Interest You
News

Taeyang and Jimin of BTS collaborate on a new single ‘Vibe’

Technology

Intel unveils 13th-gen mobile processors at CES 2023

News

Nagarjuna attends launch event of Avika Gor’s debut production, she calls it ‘biggest gift’

Sports

IND v SL, 1st T20I: Pandya encourages Shivam Mavi with promise to back him up, pacer takes 4-22

News

Kartik Aaryan reveals his 2023 New Year resolution: 'More and more travel'

Technology

Twitter plans to expand political ads soon

News

Vijayendra, Himanshi rejoice in the Punjabi connect with 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

Technology

Windows 7, 8.1 to stop getting critical security updates

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan: US returnee tests positive for Omicron sub-variant XBB 1.5

Technology

Tesla fined $2.2 mn for false advertising on EV range in cold weather

News

For Ridhi Dogra, the medium doesn't really matter

Technology

boAt to showcase next-gen hearable products at CES 2023

News

How a 78-year-old contestant impressed Vikas Khanna on 'MasterChef India'

Technology

CCI ruling on Google & digital bills key for a transparent ecosystem in India

Sports

1st T20I: Shivam Mavi claims four-fer on debut as India beat Sri Lanka by two runs in last-ball thriller

News

Marvel co-stars, others pour in wishes to Jeremy Renner after health update

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US