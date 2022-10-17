scorecardresearch
4,958 dengue cases logged in Bihar in October

By Glamsham Bureau

Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) A total of 4,958 dengue cases were registered in Bihar between October 1 and 16, as per the state health department data on Monday.

On October 1, as many as 1,097 cases were logged, which rose by 3,861 in the next 15 days.

A minor girl succumbed to the fever in Patna, according to a health department official.

As per the data, 305 new cases surfaced in the state on Sunday, while 265 of them tested positive only in Patna. Besides, 10 cases each also appeared in Siwan and Jahanabad districts.

While 70 per cent of patients are approaching government hospitals for tests, the remaining 30 per cent go to private hospitals and labs. Alarmingly, private hospitals and labs are not sending test reports to the health department of Bihar, the official said.

Tests for dengue are free in the government hospitals but private hospitals are charging hefty amounts to the tune of Rs 1,200 to 3,000 per patient.

–IANS

ajk/shb/

