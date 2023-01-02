AIADMK lashes out at TN govt for terminating nurses posted during Covid

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party, the AIADMK on Monday come out strongly against the Tamil Nadu government’s move to terminate services of nurses who were posted during the Covid pandemic.

The nurses were appointed on an ad-hoc basis in 2020 to manage Covid-19 pandemic. The AIADMK’s interim General Secretary and former Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami in a statement on Monday lashed out against the government decision to terminate the services of these nurses.

Noting that the DMK, during the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections, assured that the services of doctors and nurses who were posted on an ad-hoc basis would be regularised if it comes to power, he said that the doctors were first terminated and now the nurses are being terminated.

The former Chief Minister demanded the state government to withdraw the order regarding the termination of the services of these nurses.

He also called upon the state government to give preference to these nurses when vacancies for nurses are to be filled by tests conducted through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).

The AIADMK leader said that the party would conduct a series of agitations against the state government terminating the services of the nurses who were a pillar of strength during the Covid-19 pandemic.

