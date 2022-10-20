AIIMS to make 'special medical care arrangements' for sitting MPs

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has prepared a special standard operating procedure (SOP) for OPD/emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

All patients referred to the AIIMS by MPs will be provided due assistance by the Media & Protocol Division, reads a letter from the AIIMS being circulated on social media.

“Duty Officers (who are qualified medical professionals) from Deptt. of Hospital Administration will be available in the Control Room AIIMS Hospital round the clock and the Duty Officer on duty will be the Nodal Officer to coordinate & facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for sitting MPs,” reads the communication from the AIIMS to Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat.

As per the communication, the SOP has been made following the visit of the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, for a discussion about streamlining the system of medical care arrangements for sitting Members of Parliament.

“In case an Hon’ble Sitting MP requires OPD consultation from a speciality/super-speciality department, the Lok Sabha/ Rajya Sabha Secretariat or personal staff of Hon’ble MP will contact the Duty Officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment and specialist/superspecialist doctor to be consulted,” it reads.

The Duty Officer will speak to concerned specialist or superspecialist doctor or Head of Deptt. and will fix up requisite appointment.

“In case it so required, we can speak to the Chief of Centre/Head of concerned department as well. The Officer can guide them as to which emergency services, the Hon’ble MP should be brought like Main Emergency or Trauma Centre Emergency or Eye Emergency,” it said.

The Duty Officer will extend due protocol to the MP in his office and will confirm availability of concerned specialist doctor before sending MOs for requisite consultation, accompanied by a responsible official from the AIIMS.

The Duty Officer will ensure that the MP is received in the concerned Emergency by the Patient Care Manager on duty and is provided immediate attention & treatment by the doctors of respective speciality/superspeciality departments.

As per the notification, the Medical Record Officer Incharge of Admission Office of Main Hospital or any of the Centre(s) where MPs are admitted will ensure that as & when they are admitted, requisite information is essentially sent to the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha Secretariat at the time of his/her admission on the e-mail IDs provided by the Lok Sabha/ Rajya Sabha Secretariat and on WhatsApp number.

“Duty Officer Control Room AIIMS Hospital will be the single point Nodal Officer for coordinating all medical care arrangements for sitting MPs of Lok Sabha/ Rajya Sabha. He will speak to counterpart Duty Officers of Centres if so required and may also contact/ consult Medical Supdt/Chief of Centre/Head of any department if & when there is any such requirement,” the letter reads.

“All other patients who are referred to AIIMS for requisite consultation or treatment in AIIMS by Hon’ble MPs will be provided due assistance by the Media & Protocol Division,” the letter read.

–IANS

avr/vd