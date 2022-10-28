Anand Vihar's 'severe' air quality worsens as AQI climbs to 464

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The overall air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the “very poor” category, while some areas are even reporting “severe” category of air quality, such as Anand Vihar where the Air Quality Index was recorded 464 on late Friday, making it one of the most polluted areas in the city.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital on Friday evening remained in the “very poor” category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city touched 309.

The overall concentration of particulate matters – PM 10 and PM 2.5 – was recorded at 252 (“poor”) and 309 (“very poor”), respectively.

In Pusa, the AQI was recorded 329 while PM 10 was reported at 218 or “poor”. At Lodhi Road, the AQI was reported at 321 with PM 2.5 concentration at 310 and PM 10 at 195 or “moderate”.

The AQI between zero to 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The subcommittee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as per the severity of the situation in the capital on October 19.

This includes banning the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries, along with use of diesel generators.

–IANS

avr/vd