Aus state launches new strategy to combat obesity rates

Sydney, Sep 6 (IANS) Residents in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) will be offered an array of ways to lose weight as part of a 10-year scheme unveiled by health authorities on Tuesday to combat obesity rates.

The NSW Healthy Eating and Active Living Strategy 2022-2032, issued by the state health department, outlined the actions over prevention programs, routine advice in clinics, evidence-based social marketing strategies, and building a more liveable environment, reports Xinhua news agency.

It aims to reduce overweight and obesity in children and young people by 5 per cent as more than one in two adults and one in five children in the state are above healthy weight by 2030.

“The underlying causes of obesity are complex. We want to create environments that support healthy choices and ensure people are connected to the right support services,” said NSW Acting Chief Health Officer Marianne Gale.

Under the plan, the state government will strengthen and extend physical activity and healthy eating programs in more schools and early childhood services.

Children who are identified at risk in clinical services will be provided with referrals to programs or services that are centered on healthier living.

The state will also conduct related research and build an integrated digital platform to connect people with more reliable resources, such as planning healthy meals.

The scheme will be delivered through the government’s existing investment plan in healthy eating and active living initiatives, with more than A$30 million annually.

