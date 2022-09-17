Bahrain reports 1st monkeypox case

Manama, Sep 17 (IANS) Bahrain’s Health Ministry reported the kingdom’s first monkeypox case.

The patient, a 29-year-old male expatriate, arrived in the kingdom on Friday after recent overseas trips, the Ministry said in a statement.

“The patient is exhibiting symptoms and has been isolated while receiving the necessary care based on the adopted protocols,” it added, without elaborating.

The Ministry said it was using contact tracing and disease surveillance systems to mitigate the spread of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to vaccinations, a contingency plan and a reporting mechanism were in place to deal with suspected cases, the Ministry added.

