scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Bahrain reports 1st monkeypox case

By Glamsham Bureau

Manama, Sep 17 (IANS) Bahrain’s Health Ministry reported the kingdom’s first monkeypox case.

The patient, a 29-year-old male expatriate, arrived in the kingdom on Friday after recent overseas trips, the Ministry said in a statement.

“The patient is exhibiting symptoms and has been isolated while receiving the necessary care based on the adopted protocols,” it added, without elaborating.

The Ministry said it was using contact tracing and disease surveillance systems to mitigate the spread of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to vaccinations, a contingency plan and a reporting mechanism were in place to deal with suspected cases, the Ministry added.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous articleBahrain reports 1st monkeypox case
Next articleSingapore reports 2,309 new Covid-19 cases
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Kajal Aggarwal

Asim Riaz

Pooja Hegde

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US