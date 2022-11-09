scorecardresearch
Centre deploys team to Mumbai to assess, manage measles outbreak

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to take stock of the upsurge in cases of measles in the city.

The team will assist the state health authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures.

The three-member Central team comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune.

The team is headed by Dr. Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC.

The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the state Health Department in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of measles being reported in Mumbai.

–IANS

avr/vd

