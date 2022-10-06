scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Cough syrup samples collected, sent for checking: Haryana Health Minister

By Glamsham Bureau

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (IANS) After a WHO product alert, authorities in Haryana have taken samples of cough syrup from Sonepat-based factory of Maiden Pharmaceuticals, and sent to the Central Drug lLboratory in Kolkata for analysis, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday.

He said if samples failed to meet the standards, strict action will be taken against the company and its owners.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Maiden cough syrup could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in the west African nation of The Gambia.

–IANS

vg/vd

Previous article
NCPA presents the legacy of the Bose family in a heart-warming drama
Next article
Pakistan Cricket Board announces four-team women's league, to run alongside PSL in Rawalpindi
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Kiara Advani

Rashami Desai

Rubina Dilaik

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US