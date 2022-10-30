scorecardresearch
Covid-19: Omicron's XBB variant emerges as dominant in India, TN tops

By Glamsham Bureau

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) The XBB subvariant of Covid-19’s Omicron variant is fast emerging as the dominant in India, with nine states reporting cases of it and Tamil Nadu topping the number.

International research organisation GISIAD, that has been monitoring the changes in the virus, has reported that there were 380 confirmed cases of XBB in India. Tamil Nadu has reported 175 cases, followed by West Bengal with 103 cases.

The other states that have detected XBB virus are Odisha (35), Maharashtra (21), Delhi (18), Puducherry (16), Karnataka (9), Gujarat (2), and Rajasthan (1).

–IANS

