Covid fears back in K'taka, new guidelines soon

Belagavi, Dec 21 (IANS) Following the grave Covid situation in China and other countries, the Karnataka health department is keeping its fingers crossed. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar on Wednesday stated that considering the present situation new guidelines will be issued soon in the state.

He said that in the wake of new variants being found in other countries, the Union health ministry has directed the states to send samples of all new Covid cases for genome sequencing. “We have already taken measures to implement this,” said Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, the minister said that some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China is witnessing more hospitalisations. Therefore we need to focus on booster dose coverage. Measures have been taken to send samples for genome sequencing to trace new variants as per the Centre’s guidelines. A meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the next steps, he said.

“We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. KIAL has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there. While we have achieved 100 per cent coverage in two doses, precautionary dose is yet to be taken by a lot of people. All those who are yet to get their booster shots should voluntarily come forward and get it,” the minister appealed to the people.

The Centre is constantly monitoring the global situation and we are prepared to face any kind of situation, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is concerned about the arrival of international passengers for New Year celebrations and Christmas events in Bengaluru. The BBMP is contemplating to create awareness among the public to wear masks in public places without a fine initially.

The BBMP is also considering making the wearing of masks compulsory in markets, malls, theatres, parks, metro, bus stations, railway stations and at the airport.

–IANS

mka/bg