scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Covid pandemic not yet over: WHO official

By Glamsham Bureau

Manila, Oct 21 (IANS) A World Health Organization (WHO) official on Friday warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over, adding that the continued emergence of sub-variants “poses a risk of resurgence and overwhelming health systems.”

Addressing reporters here, Babatunde Olowokure, director of Health Security and Emergencies for WHO in the Western Pacific, said Singapore and New Zealand are experiencing a resurgence of new cases, while the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Mongolia, and Vietnam have shown a sustained decline of cases, hospitalisation, and deaths since August, reports Xinhua news agnecy.

Olowokure said that the circulation of the Omicron XBB subvariant is fuelling the surge in Singapore, while the BA.5 is still the dominant variant in New Zealand.

“Singapore reimposed public health safety measures such as limiting visitors in hospitals and residential care homes,” he said.

WHO data showed that the Western Pacific Region tallied over 92 million confirmed Covid-19 cases, including more than 270,000 deaths since the highly infectious and fatal disease emerged in 2020.

Olowokure said the decline of cases in several countries is due to “relatively high vaccine coverage”, but he urged people to remain vigilant despite the decline in reported cases regionally and globally, adding that the coronavirus continues to circulate in the region.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Diwali 2022 fashion: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday twinning in black. Are these new lovebirds in B-Town?
Next article
Apple not manufacturing iPhone 14 Pro Max in India: Report
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nora Fatehi

Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US