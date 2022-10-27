Death due to contaminated water: K'taka govt announces Rs 10L compensation (LD)

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Oct 27 (IANS) A 70-year-old person died on Thursday after consuming contaminated water in Mudenuru village of Belagavi district of Karnataka. According to authorities, 94 persons from Mudenuru have fallen sick and have been hospitalised.

Irrigation Minister, Govind Karajol, who is also district in charge minister, announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased person.

The deceased has been identified as Shivappa Yandigeri, a resident of Mudenuru village. Among 94 persons, the condition of four is critical and they are being treated at the district hospital. The locals explain that the deceased Shivappa fell sick four days ago after consuming contaminated water.

After the media report, BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadavada rushed to the village and took the authorities to task over the failure to ensure proper drinking water.

They also explained that the incident had taken place after a water pipe broke and contaminated water got mixed with drinking water on October 23. Till date, 94 persons have been hospitalised.

Among the 94 who have fallen sick, 44 are men and 30 are women. Twelve boys and eight girls have also fallen sick with symptoms of vomiting, loose motion and stomach ache.

The villagers of Mudenuru of Ramdurg taluk explain that the government authorities had not visited their place even as a large number of people had fallen sick. They had expressed outrage against Ramdurg Tehsildar for turning a blind eye to the situation.

–IANS

mka/uk