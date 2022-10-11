Delay spray for men: What is it & How to use?

Premature ejaculation, also known as PE, affects 30% to 40% of men at some point in their lives. Premature ejaculation can cause disagreements between partners as well as emotional and even physical distress.

Many men who suffer from premature ejaculation seek practical solutions, and delay sprays have proven to be effective.

Delay sprays are desensitizing products that help men who ejaculate prematurely to last longer during se*. They are a simple and safe treatment that can be used 10 to 15 minutes before se#ual activity.

Continue reading to learn how delay spray works, how to use it, and more.

What is Delay Spray?

Delay spray, also known as climax spray, s*x spray, or pen!s spray, is used to reduce sensitivity in the most sensitive areas of a man’s penile, which can cause ejaculation to be delayed. Climax spray or delay sprays for long-lasting in-bed use desensitising ingredients like lidocaine to reduce pen!s hypersensitivity and, as a result, avoid premature ejaculation.

How to Use Delay Spray

Here’s how to use delay spray –

Step 1

When you’re flaccid or erect, use the spray. Begin by spraying once at a 30cm distance from your pen!s. Too close can be painful, while too far away can be ineffective.

Step 2

Circularly apply the spray to the sensitive areas of your pen!s, such as the head and shaft. Make sure it is completely absorbed into your skin by rubbing it in.

If you want to have oral se#, wash the delay spray off first. Otherwise, after you’ve ‘done your thing,’ wash off the delay spray to remove the numbing effect. If you are new to using a se# spray, start with a small amount. Adjust the dosage to what works best for you.

Important Considerations to Know

A climax delay spray should NOT be used in conjunction with Vi*gra because the two do not interact well. While you may believe that using both together will allow you to sleep much longer, please use one at a time.

Lidocaine, which is present in Climax delay sprays, should not be consumed. Wipe your pen!s before oral se* to ensure that the climax delay spray does not have an adverse effect on your partner.

If your partner is pregnant, do NOT use a climax delay spray because the ingredients are unsafe during pregnancy.

Some Important FAQs

Is the Lidocaine Spray the Same as Via#ra?

No, it doesn’t. Vi#gra is an erectile dysfunction medication. Premature ejaculation is treated with Delay spray. The delay spray is used to desensitise the pen!s in order to make intercourse last longer, whereas Vi#gra is used to increase blood flow to the pen!s.

Is There Any Side Effect of Delay Spray?

Yes, but only if you use the delay spray excessively, which can cause temporary numbness and loss of erection. Also, avoid using se* sprays/delay sprays with Vi#gra because they do NOT mix well. Climax spray containing Lidocaine should not be consumed. Before engaging in oral se*, make sure to wipe your pen!s. Avoid using delay sprays when your partner is pregnant because the ingredients may be unsafe.

Does Delay Spray Affect Pregnancy?

There are no scientific proofs that Lidocaine delay spray affects pregnancy, but there have been no reports to the contrary. To be safe, avoid using long-lasting sprays during pregnancy. Avoid using climax spray if you are trying to conceive because it may impair sperm production.

Over to You

Delay sprays, regardless of brand or type, are efficient solutions. They have a 65% success rate for premature ejaculation.

Delay sprays can increase your endurance by three to four minutes. They are completely safe to use and can even be used before having oral se#. It is necessary to remove the product before engaging in oral se#ual activity.

It is critical to use delay spray correctly. Wait for it to absorb for about 10-15 minutes, and the experience will be more enjoyable for both you and your partner.