Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The air quality of Delhi on Wednesday entered in the “very poor” category, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), and will remain the same on Thursday also.

However, the SAFAR also stated that the air quality in Noida may dip into the “severe” category with PM 2.5 levels expected to reach 415.

With deteriorating air quality, the city doctors have also advised people, especially children and senior citizens, to be indoors. The severe category of air quality calls for health warnings of emergency conditions and even serious risk of respiratory effects in the general public.

Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai also appealed to people to work from home and avoid using private vehicles, amid rising pollution levels in the city.

In Pusa, the AQI was recorded at 359 “very poor” category while PM 10 was reported at 269 under “poor” category.

At Lodhi Road, the Air Quality Index with PM 2.5 concentration was at 326 under the “very poor” category and the PM 10 stood at 239 under the “poor” category. In Ayanagar, the PM 2.5 was at 345, or “very poor” category while the PM 10 reached 299, in the “poor” category.

The Air Quality Index at the city’s Mathura Road was also under the “very poor” category with PM 2.5 at 355 and PM 10 concentration at 289 under the “poor” category.

According to the forecast from SAFAR, the air quality of the city will further remain in the “very poor” category with PM 2.5 reaching 359 and PM 10 concentration at 315 also under the “very poor” category on Thursday.

However, the Air Quality Index of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Noida stood at 393 under “very poor” category and the PM 10 concentration at 266 under “poor” category, while Gurugram’s AQI was reported at 318 under the “very poor” category and the PM 10 concentration at 185 under “moderate” category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

