Delhi reports 959 new Covid cases, 9 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Delhi on Tuesday reported a rise in new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 959 against 625 reported on the previous day, while there were nine more deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 6.14 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 4,656, out of which 3,262 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 939 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,64,315, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,95,407 and the death toll in the city has risen to 26,436.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 285.

A total of 15,631 new tests — 9,968 RT-PCR and 5,663 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,98,35,602 while 29,098 vaccines were administered – 1,675 first doses, 4,605 second doses, and 22,818 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,62,71,918, according to the bulletin.

–IANS

