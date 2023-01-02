scorecardresearch
Delhi woman death case: Post-mortem examination concludes at hospital

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) A panel of 3 doctors on Monday conducted the post-mortem examination of the 20 year-old girl, who was killed in an horrific accident on Delhi’s outskirts on late Saturday, being dragged 10 to 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle.

The autopsy was conducted by the panel at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening and the sources said that the report will come on Tuesday.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda, said that a medical board had been constituted to conduct the post-mortem and fresh charges could be added against the five accused as per the autopsy report.

–IANS

ssh/vd

