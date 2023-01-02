Delhi's AQI in 'Very Poor' category, Stage III of GRAP remains enforced

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Keeping in view the poor air quality scenario in Delhi and adjoining areas, authorities on Monday decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present.

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 357 on Monday as per the 4 p.m. AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The sub-committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met on Monday to review the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR.

Delhi’s overall AQI was showing an increasing trend due to low wind speeds and unfavourable weather/meteorological conditions. Moreover, the AQI on Monday is in the upper-end of ‘Very Poor’ category.

“Considering this, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has decided that the ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue for the present,” said the Ministry of Environment in a statement on Monday.

The Sub-Committee is keeping a close watch on the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly on a regular basis, said the Ministry.

