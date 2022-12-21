Duty to ensure Covid doesn't spread, questioning me is like obstructing me in my duty: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) After the Congress started questioning Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letters addressed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday, the minister said that it is his duty to ensure that Covid doesn’t spread in the country.

“It is my duty to ensure that Covid doesn’t spread in the country. If someone thinks how can a minister question them, then what can we do about their mindset? Questioning me on this is like obstructing me from doing my duty”, Mandaviya told the media.

He said that several people who joined Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra have tested positive for Covid, alleging that the Congress is unnecessarily making his letter a political issue.

While talking to the media in the Parliament House Complex, Mandaviya said, “Three Rajasthan MPs had written to me that a number of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra participants have been detected Covid positive. The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister also tested positive after attending this yatra”.

In the letter, the MPs had asked me to take action to prevent the spread of Covid in Rajasthan, he said.

Mandaviya added that to ensure that Covid doesn’t spread in Rajasthan, I took experts’ views and wrote to Rahul Gandhi stating that Covid protocols should be followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mandaviya said that as a health minister, it is his responsibility to see that Covid does not spread in the country and all the citizens remain healthy. However, to defend a particular family (Gandhi family) questions are being raised about him and obstruction is being placed in the discharge of his duties as health minister.

–IANS

avr/bg