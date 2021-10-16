Fitness influencer Ankita Valand’s success mantra is dedication & hardwork

- Advertisement -

Ankita Valand has pursued entrepreneurship as a means to leave a mark in the world. Owing to her consistent hardwork she has garnered success, respect and has become one of the renowned young business entrepreneurs, but thats just the beginning, she has won hearts of people by being a fitness Influencer and making a significant change in people’s lives when it comes to fitness and with leverage to offer on table. She has bagged brand deals with some of the most renowned and prestigious brands.

Entrepreneur and fitness Influencer Ankita Valand recently starred on the webpage of Surat Mariott Hotel. She has truely proved that deliberate and consistent efforts towards work making the work speak for itself. She received an opportunity to showcase her talent and be a face of such prestigious and well known hotel as a result of her dedication and hardwork that she pours in each and every project that she is a part of.

Ankita Valand has been a fitness Influencer for half a decade now and influenced lives of many people with her passion about fitness. With such an influential power and a handsome social media following, along with SURAT MARRIOTT many popular, well-known and prestigious brands have reached out to her. She began with SPORTS ASICS sports wear and KG FITNESS GYM. She than went on to become the BRAND FACE OF COACH ME IN (CMI) FITNESS APP followed by well known brands lile FASHION HOUSE RITU KUMAR SURAT, SURUCHI PARAKH D-TANIQUE COSMETICS CLINIC ‘REFLEXION LUXURY SALON, the established Jewellery brand SHAH VIRCHAND JEWELLERS, MONSOON THE MULTIDESIGNER STORE. she has also been associated with best designers of Surat like ASTHA BATRA, SHIVANI LAKHANI, and many more.

In a conversation about how she began her influencer journey, she revealed that she never thought of being a model or face of any brand. However, one thing led to another and with her life experiences shaping her up in a certain way, she inculcated a lot of confidence which was enough to make her capable of representing a brand. She grabbed one and all opportunities that came her way. Even though she had absolutely no experience, she believed in giving her best in any project or endeavour that she undertook and that’s the reason she has climbed the charts of success.

In an exclusive conversation, Ankita revealed that she received a call from SURAT MARRIOTT approaching her to associate with them and it took her by surprise, which is needless to mention as working with such prestigious brands is something which one only dreams of achieving at such a young age. The work began in the year 2020. However due to strict lockdown being imposed Nationwide, the work got delayed. Now that it is out to the world, to shower love on, Ankita mentioned that this was one of the best experiences of her life. She further added that marketing head of SURAT MARRIOTT team was professional and made sure that the output turned out to be perfect and eye-catching.

By passing time and increasing credible achievements, entrepreneurs Ankita Valand has gained immense love and attention in the diamond city of India – SURAT. Owing to her influential personality, Ankita has been honoured to inaugurate and grace the event. She has also proved to be a best bet when it comes to promote buisness. She has promoted several business which include Multidesigner store, Boutique, gym, Luxury salon, commercial buisness, International/National brand launch, fashion jury, audition, talent show, workshop and many more