Experts discuss advances in spinal cord injury care, rehab

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Experts from 25 countries on Tuesday discussed the recent advances in spinal cord injury care, cure and rehabilitation and the various surgical interventions in the spinal cord injury management at International Spine and Spinal Injuries Conference (ISSICON), organised by Indian Spinal Injuries Centre.

The four-day Spinal Injuries Conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, in presence of Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Rajesh Aggarwal where around 625 global health experts like doctors, physiotherapists, nurses, occupational therapists discussed the way ahead for spine injury management.

While speaking at the event, Virendra Kumar said that spinal cord injury is a lifelong debilitating health issue with enormous social and psychological adverse impact. Spinal cord injury management requires to be tackled at multiple levels and by multiple people so as to give a respectful and meaningful life to individuals affected by this ailment, he said.

“Understanding the advancements and use of technology will go a long way to help these patients. We need to learn from others and we should also impart our knowledge and expertise to others and this is what is being reflected by so many experts joining hands from within our country and from outside India. This assumes all the more importance since India has just started with Presidency of G20 nations and conferences like these are very much required to focus on the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” Kumar said.

Talking about the spine injury, Rajesh Aggarwal said that various psychosocial issues compound such injuries and need to be taken care of for an optimal outcome. “We also appreciate the hard work done by all doctors and disciplines who have gathered together for the conference.”

India sees about 25,000 cases of spinal cord injury every year. About 75 per cent of them struggle to access rehabilitative care and treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year between 2,50,000 and 5,00,000 people suffer a spinal cord injury across the world.

People with a spinal cord injury are two to five times more likely to die prematurely than people without a spinal cord injury, with worse survival rates in low- and middle-income countries such as India.

–IANS

avr/pgh