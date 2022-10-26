Five persons fall ill, die after complaining of acute pain in Bihar

Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) Five persons died due to illness in Bihar’s Rohtas district in the last 24 hours, an official said.

The deaths of the deceased were due to undiagnosed illness. Two of the deceased named Budhu Paswan and Chandan Paswan died apparently of brain haemorrhage while Dhananjay Singh and Sanjay Singh died due to abdominal and joint pain. They were natives of Badki Kharari village under Kargahar police station. Another person Manish Singh, a native of adjoining Babhni Pahadi, also died due to abdominal and joint pain.

The villagers claimed that a large number of persons were ill in these two villages. Some of them have been admitted in private hospitals. They were clueless about the reasons for such illnesses.

Jagdish Singh, father of Manish Singh, said: “My son complained of acute pain in the stomach and joints. We took him to a local hospital but he died on the way. He was in unbearable pain. The reason for it is still not known.”

Arjun Paswan, the father of Budhu and Chandan Paswan, informed: “My sons complained about acute pain in the head. They soon became unconscious and died.”

The family members of the deceased cremated them without a postmortem. Officials of the Rohtas health department were not aware of the deaths due to acute and unbearable pain.

–IANS

