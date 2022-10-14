scorecardresearch
Gujarat ashramshala students hit by food poisoning, nearly 50 hospitalised

By Glamsham Bureau

Dangs (Gujarat), Oct 14 (IANS) Some 90 to 95 Ashramshala students in Dundarda village in Gujarat’s Dangs district were stricken by food poisoning, and nearly were admitted to the Community Health Centre.

Dangs Resident Additional Collector Padmaraj Gamit told IANS that Friday morning, students started complaining of stomach ache followed by vomiting. Ashramshala trustees immediately informed the Deputy Collector, who rushed a medical team there.

Some 45 to 50 students are being treated and put under observation at the hospital.

It is not clear how students were infected by food poisoning, said Congress district chief Motibhai Chaudhary adding that primary information is that last night, they were served dal and chapatis, but it was not clear if it food prepared in the ashramshala or some donor’s food.

–IANS

har/vd

