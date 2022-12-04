Guwahati AIIMS will be operational from next year

Guwahati, Dec 4 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which is coming up at Changsari in Guwahati, will be formally inaugurated next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Addressing an event at Namghar in Guwahati, Sarma said, “AIIMS Guwahati will be formally inaugurated and will be operational in 2023.”

Notably, this is the first AIIMS which will become functional in Assam.

Sarma also announced some projects for his home constituency Jalukbari.

According to the Chief Minister, 10 high schools will be set up in the Jalukabari area, along with model schools in Changsari and Rangmahal.

Sarma also said that the construction of the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge will start next year. A new bridge at Saraighat will also come up, for which construction work will begin soon.

On the occasion, Sarma felicitated meritorious students from Jalukbari who passed their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams with flying colours this year.

–IANS

tdr/arm