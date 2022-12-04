scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Guwahati AIIMS will be operational from next year

By Glamsham Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 4 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which is coming up at Changsari in Guwahati, will be formally inaugurated next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Addressing an event at Namghar in Guwahati, Sarma said, “AIIMS Guwahati will be formally inaugurated and will be operational in 2023.”

Notably, this is the first AIIMS which will become functional in Assam.

Sarma also announced some projects for his home constituency Jalukbari.

According to the Chief Minister, 10 high schools will be set up in the Jalukabari area, along with model schools in Changsari and Rangmahal.

Sarma also said that the construction of the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge will start next year. A new bridge at Saraighat will also come up, for which construction work will begin soon.

On the occasion, Sarma felicitated meritorious students from Jalukbari who passed their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams with flying colours this year.

–IANS

tdr/arm

Previous article
PKL 9: Bengaluru Bulls hold off U.P Yoddhas for crucial win, qualify for Play-offs
Next article
Men's Nations Cup hockey: Captain Cassiem inspires South Africa to win over Ireland in final
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Himanshi Khurana

Pragya Jaiswal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US