Haryana to conduct Covid-19 mock drill on Dec 27

Chandigarh, Dec 23 (IANS) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that in view of the possibility of resurge in Covid-19 infection, a statewide mock drill will be conducted on December 27.

Besides, arrangements of flu corners will be made in every hospital. Similarly, the RT-PCR test will be conducted for flu and severe acute respiratory infections.

The minister apprised Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya virtually about the state’s Covid-19 preparedness.

He said due to the possibility of resurge in Covid-19 infection, the Central government has taken timely measures to fight the new variant.

“At the state level, we have issued instructions to the officers of the department. The RTPCR test will also be done in cases of severe acute respiratory infection.”

The minister said 26 RTPCR labs are functional in 22 districts. Orders have been issued to all healthcare workers to wear masks and gloves while on duty.

Vij said orders have been issued to conduct genome sequencing and the department is following the test-track-treat and vaccine procedure to fight the infection.

According to Vij, the first vaccine dose has been applied to 103 per cent population in the state and the second to 86 per cent population. The precaution dose has been applied to 10 percent population.

He said the department has a storage of about 1.40 lakh vaccination doses, including 1.39 lakh Covaxin vaccine doses.

He sought 2 lakh more Covishield vaccine doses to resume the vaccination process.

