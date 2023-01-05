scorecardresearch
Himachal seeks 10 lakh doses of Covishield

By News Bureau

Shimla, Jan 5 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday said it has requested the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide 10 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and one lakh doses of CorBevax for the eligible beneficiaries for precautionary doses at the earliest.

The government said it is fully geared up to tackle any possible threat due to COVID virus and the basic health infrastructure is being strengthened in all health institutions.

A spokesperson for the Health and Family Welfare Department said presently 13,000 doses of Covaxin are available in the state.

The government is in process of receiving first consignment of 10,000 doses of Covishield shortly, as per the information received from the manufacturer.

The vaccine would be distributed immediately to beneficiaries.

–IANS

vg/ksk/

