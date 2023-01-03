IIT-K and Apollo hospital tie up for collabortive research

Kanpur, Jan 3 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals, on Tuesday, announced the signing of an MoU for collaborative research in the clinical application of AI and other areas of mutual interest in healthcare technology.

This first-of-its-kind formal collaboration between Asia’s largest integrated healthcare provider, and a globally renowned institution of technology, engineering and Computer Science, is a formal recognition of the rapid convergence of healthcare and technology that is transforming the practice of medicine.

According to an official statement, Apollo Research and Innovations (ARI), a department of Apollo Hospitals has been spearheading medical research, innovation, health education, teaching and clinical deployment of AI for over two decades.

The first to have ISO certified AI-based clinical applications to predict the risk of developing lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD and asthma, and liver fibrosis, Apollo has proven these in clinical practice after intensive studies with globally renowned partners from the academia and industry.

The collaboration with IIT Kanpur will build on this foundation and expand the domain of research and development in healthcare technology.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Apollo has been at the forefront of providing patients with access to the latest in medical technology. The group has also been very active in developing the new generation of healthcare talent.

“With two medical colleges, a medical school in the UK, an Apollo University and 20 institutions providing advanced training in Nursing and Hospital Administration, Ph.D programmes and 625 DNB seats in specialities and super specialities, we look forward to our experience and expertise adding value to the innovative research done at IIT Kanpur. The collaboration will provide teaching and research opportunities to those inside and outside the Apollo ecosystem.”

Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, “Being a research and educational institution of national importance, IIT Kanpur has consistently invested in imparting and undertaking cutting-edge multi-disciplinary research in science, technology and engineering in association with industry and other institutions. The Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology that is coming up at IIT Kanpur is in line with IIT Kanpur’s endeavour to bring about a paradigm shift by merging medical research and technological innovations in the country.”

–IANS

