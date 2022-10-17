scorecardresearch
India logs 2,060 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India logged 2,060 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new deaths took the nationwide tally to 5,28,905.

The active caseload at 26,834 accounts for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,841 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,75,149. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.86 per cent and 1.02 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,10,863 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.86 crore.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.33 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

