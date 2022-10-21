India logs 2,119 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) India logged 2,119 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The new deaths took the overall fatalities to 5,28,953.

The active caseload at 25,037 accounts for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,582 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,84,646. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.13 per cent and 0.97 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,88,220 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.96 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.50 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

–IANS

avr/ksk/