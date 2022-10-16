India logs 2,430 new Covid cases, 17 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,430 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,28,874.

The active caseload of 26,618 accounts for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,378 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,70,935. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

The daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.01 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,41,707 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.83 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.27 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

