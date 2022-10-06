scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

India logs 2,529 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India reported 2,529 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against the previous day’s 2,468 count, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In the same period, 12 more Covid related deaths took the national fatalities tally to 5,28,745 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 32,282 cases, accounting for 0.07 per cent of the total positive cases.

As per the data, the recovery of 3,553 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,43,436. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 2.07 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.38 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,22,057 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 89.62 crore.

As of this morning, the country’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.84 crore.

More than 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

–IANS

avr/shb/

Previous article
Anand Pandit: ‘Doctor G’ is a light-hearted, uplifting, and inspiring film
Next article
Champions League: RB Leipzig overpower Celtic to return to winning ways
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Nikki Tamboli

Pragya Jaiswal

Nazriya Nazim

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US