India logs 4,912 fresh Covid cases, 37 deaths

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) India on Saturday reported 4,912 fresh Covid infections in the past 24 hours against the previous day’s 5,383 count, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

In the same period, 38 more Covid-related deaths took the toll figure to 5,28,487.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 44,436 cases, accounting for 0.10 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,719 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,90,414. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.62 per cent and the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.69 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,03,888 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.33 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 217.41 crore.

Over 4.09 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

