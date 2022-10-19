scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

India reports 1,946 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) India reported 1,946 fresh Covid cases and ten deaths in the last 24 hrs, said Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With the fresh fatalities, the nationwide death toll due to Covid mounted to 5,28,923.

Meanwhile, the active caseload presently stands at 25,968 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,417 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,79,485. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate stands at 0.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 1.01 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,60,806 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.91 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.41 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, 1,542 Covid cases were registered.

–IANS

avr/svn/

Previous article
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta confess their feelings for each other? #PriyAnkit fans are excited
Next article
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur withdraws from WBBL due to back injury
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Kajal Aggarwal

Kriti Sanon

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US