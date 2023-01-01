India reports 265 new Covid cases

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) India reported a marginal rise of 265 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 226 cases recorded the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

The active caseload has declined to 2,706 cases accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.15 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.17 per cent.

The recovery of 1,209 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,45,238. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,57,671 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.09 crore.

With 64,239 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.10 crore as of Sunday morning.

–IANS

avr/dpb