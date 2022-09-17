scorecardresearch
India reports 5,747 fresh Covid cases, 29 deaths

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) India on Saturday reported 5,747 fresh Covid cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hrs, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll due to Covid rose to 5,28,302.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally risen to 46,848 cases, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,618 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,53,374. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate stands at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate at 1.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,40,211 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 89.12 crore.

As of Saturday morning, Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 216.41 crore.

Over 4.07 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of drive for this age bracket.

On Friday, the country had reported 6,298 infections.

