India reports 830 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, India reported 830 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The overall nationwide death toll now stands at 5,28,981.

The active caseload at 21,607 accounts for 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,771 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,95,180. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.67 per cent and 1.05 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,23,104 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.03 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.57 crore.

