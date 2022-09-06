scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

India's first intranasal vaccine for Covid gets DCGI approval

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) India’s first intranasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech on Tuesday got the approval from the Drug Controller General of India for 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation.

Announcing the achievements, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed it a ‘big boost to India’s fight against Covid-19.

“Big Boost to India’s Fight Against COVID-19! Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine approved by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergency situation,” Mandaviya tweeted.

In the subsequent tweet he said, “This step will further strengthen our collective fight against the pandemic.

“India has harnessed its science, R&D, and human resources in the fight against COVID-19 under PM @NarendraModi Ji’s leadership. With the science-driven approach & Sabka Prayas, we will defeat COVID-19”, he said.

–IANS

avr/dpb

Previous articleNMC allows Ukraine-returned students to move other universities globally
Next articleHealth Minister virtually lays foundation stone of NCDC branches in 6 states
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Asim Riaz

Kajal Aggarwal

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US