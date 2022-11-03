Kejriwal inaugurates Mahila Mohalla Clinics for women

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated four Mahila Mohalla Clinics, developed as special primary healthcare facilities exclusively for women.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the clinics at a ceremony held at the Mahila Mohalla Clinic developed at DIZ Staff Quarters, Kali Mandir.

The first four clinics have been opened at Basti Vikas Kendra J.J. Camp Moti Lal Nehru Camp, Munirka; Sector – 4 DIZ Area; Sapera Basti, Kondli and DJB Sewage Pumping Station Batla House, Okhla.

CM Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia took stock of all the facilities provided at the clinic, and interacted with the doctors and staff present there.

While inaugurating the Mohalla Clinics in the city, Kejriwal said that the need was felt to have some facilities that are exclusively for women.

“Therefore, based on the needs of the women in Delhi, such facilities are being opened on a large scale. He informed that soon 100 such facilities will be available for the women of Delhi.

“This Mahila Mohalla Clinic Model is the first of its kind innovation in our country. Only women and children aged under 12 will be treated at Mahila Mohalla Clinics. All employees in Mahila Mohalla Clinics will be females and like normal Mohalla Clinics, all the treatment will be free here,” he said.

“These facilities are exclusively for women and children under the age of 12 years, so basically it is a gynae as well as paediatrics facility. So, all the health issues of women and mostly pregnant women and adolescent children will be taken care of in these facilities. The staff in all of these facilities will also be women,” he said.

In addition to the 239 types of tests done at Mohalla Clinics, all tests related to female and adolescent healthcare will be done in Mahila Mohalla Clinics, he added further, he added.

“Delhi has always had the big hospitals such as AIIMS, Safdarjung, LNJP, GTB and GB Pant but for primary healthcare, people did not have an alternate facility that would cater to them. After our party came to power we started more than 500 Mohalla Clinics all over the city. This enabled the people to visit the clinics in their own ‘mohallas’ and get their health issues addressed,” Kejriwal said.

–IANS

avr/pgh