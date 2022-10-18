Latest trends in dental implants at Royal Dental Clinics

Dental Implants – Premier Option for Replacing Missing Teeth

Tooth loss is a very common problem in India; therefore, the use of dental implants is evolving. Global research on dental implant’s design, material and technique has increased in the past few years and is expected to expand in the future. Modification of its functions to improve the long-term outcomes from the treatment for patient comfort is necessary.

Statistics provided by the AAOMS shows that 69% of adults ages 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth. Furthermore, by age 74, 26% of adults have lost all of their permanent teeth. Dental implants are a great option for replacing missing teeth. They look natural and feel stable, which is why they’re quickly becoming more and more popular.

If you have missing teeth, it can have a negative impact on your confidence. This is especially the case for those who are in social situations often or need to speak clearly to their colleagues every day at work. When you lose your teeth, chewing becomes difficult, your jaw muscle begins to shrink as a result, and speaking becomes difficult because of the lack of support from your jaw. Something as simple as smiling can become very challenging without the right support from your smile.

What are dental implants?

Dental implants are synthetic root-like structures that are surgically placed into your jawbone. They support a dental prosthetic (false tooth) to look and feel like your natural teeth. While you can get dental implants for the tops or bottoms of your teeth, this blog post will be focusing on dental implants for the bottom teeth (dentures). This is because the most common situation that dental implants are used for is as a replacement for missing teeth.

When placed in your jawbone, dental implants act just like real teeth. They are held in place by surrounding bone and gum tissue. This means that when you speak or chew, your mouth can feel completely normal, even though there is an implant in place of your missing tooth. Dental implants are also removable which means that you can take your dentures out when you’re not at home to clean them. This is especially useful if you wear dentures at night.

Other reasons to get dental implants

They’re a long-lasting solution

As discussed earlier, dental implants can last a lifetime when taken care of. This means that they’re a great long-term solution to replace missing teeth.

They feel natural

Unlike false teeth such as dentures, dental implants feel very much like real teeth. They move and support the same way as your natural teeth.

Missing teeth can lead to all sorts of health problems, including an increased risk of heart disease. When you replace missing teeth with dental implants, you can reduce your risk of heart disease.

