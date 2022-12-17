scorecardresearch
Los Angeles hospital beds at lowest availability since pandemic began

By Glamsham Bureau

Los Angeles, Dec 17 (IANS) The number of available Los Angeles County hospital beds has fallen to its lowest level in the pandemic, according to LA County Public Health Department.

Based on data collected from 90 hospitals, there were 242 adult beds available countywide as of Monday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The average number of available beds so far in December is the lowest we have seen in the past four years,” she said.

The result shows not only the enduring threat of Covid-19 and the reemergence of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but also the needs of a populace that put off non-emergency care, the news agency reported, citing the Los Angeles Times.

Surveillance data show the coronavirus concentration in LA County wastewater exceeded the peak of the summer Omicron wave during the latest week ending December 3.

“The high wastewater concentrations remind us that even with slightly declining case counts, Covid transmission in LA County is still very high,” Ferrer said.

