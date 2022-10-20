Maha PG medical admissions: SC upholds 20% quota for in-service candidates

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with a Bombay High Court judgment, which upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to provide 20 per cent reservation for in-service candidates in postgraduate medical admissions in the state.

A bench, headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice Hima Kohli, said the court is of the view that the high court judgment does not call for interference, and it is not possible to accept petitioners’ contention that the government’s decision should not be applicable in the current academic year due to change in rules midway.

Counsel, representing the petitioners, submitted that the government resolution was issued after the admission process had commenced, and cited an apex court judgment, which had observed that rules of the game cannot be altered once the admission process has been initiated.

Advocate Abhay Dharmadhikari, the standing counsel for the Maharashtra government, submitted that there was no change in rules governing the admission and the brochure issued by the state government specifically stated the in-service reservation.

“From the academic year 2022-23, government approval is being given to reserve 20 per cent seats for in-service candidates for admissions to PG medical and diploma courses in government and civic-run medical colleges in the state,” the Maharashtra government resolution had said.

The top court passed the order on a plea by some persons challenging the high court judgment, which declined to grant them any relief.

