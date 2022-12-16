scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Measles cases increasing in South Africa

By Glamsham Bureau

Johanesburg, Dec 16 (IANS) A total of 169 cases of measles have been confirmed in four provinces of South Africa from October 11 to December 7, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has said.

Laboratory tests have confirmed measles in North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Gauteng provinces, the NICD was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

“The number of measles cases in the country is rising. Four of our nine provinces have outbreaks,” the NICD said in a statement.

Measles vaccination coverage in the country is below the required coverage of 95 percent to stop transmission, according to the institute.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
Biden says Covid-19 cases rising across US
Next article
Damage detected on shell of Russian spacecraft docked to ISS
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Pragya Jaiswal

Rashami Desai

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US