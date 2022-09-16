scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Moosewale's father hospitalised in Chandigarh

By Glamsham Bureau

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (IANS) Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh was on Friday admitted to the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the PGIMER here after complaint of vascular blockage.

Balkaur Singh, whose son was shot dead in daylight on May 29 close to his Moosa village in Punjab on May 28, had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Patiala from where he was shifted to the PGIMER here.

His angiography will be conducted at the hospital.

–IANS

vg/vd

Previous articleBiden boosts vaccine programme ahead of threats of fresh Covid-19 surges in winter
Next articleEx-President Kovind releases book "Ambedkar and Modi', draws parallels between them
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Sidharth Shukla

Malavika Mohanan

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US