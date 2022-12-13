scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

Multiple respiratory viruses co-circulating with flu in US: CDC

By Glamsham Bureau

Washington, Dec 13 (IANS) Multiple respiratory viruses are currently co-circulating with influenza in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said and urged the public to take flu shots and Covid-19 boosters to prevent from severe illnesses.

Seasonal flu activity is high across the country and so far this season, there have been at least 13 million cases, 120,000 hospitalisations and 7,300 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported citing the CDC estimates.

Of influenza A viruses detected and subtyped during the latest week ending December 3, 76 per cent have been influenza A (H3N2) and 24 per cent have been influenza A (H1N1), according to the CDC.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday that the formulations of the flu shot this year are a good match for the most prevalent strains circulating in the country.

“We look in real time as to how well we think the influenza match is to what’s circulating. And right now, the good news is that it looks like it is a very good match,” she said.

The CDC urged the public to get vaccinated for both influenza and Covid-19 ahead of large holiday gatherings and colder weather.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
K'taka on alert as first case of Zika virus surfaces
Next article
FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo backs calls for Brazil to appoint foreign head coach
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Hina Khan

Shehnaaz Gill

Ananya Panday

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US