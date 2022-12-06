New study highlights using BeatO app with Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour reduces average blood glucose levels in just 3 weeks

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) As millions of Indians strive to control their blood sugar with alternative means, a new study done by two National award winning start-ups -Jackfruit365 and BeatO suggests that incorporation of Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy (MNT) combined with an online CDE (Certified Diabetes Educator) counselling triggered by real-time self-monitoring of blood glucose levels on BeatO app using a smartphone-connected glucometer significantly reduced average blood glucose levels in three weeks with higher efficacy in the higher HbA1c subgroup.

The study was presented at the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Congress in Lisbon, Portugal.

Green jackfruit flour has been reported to lower glycaemic load (GL) because of its high fiber, both soluble and insoluble, lower carbohydrate and calorie content.

Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour, used in medical nutrition therapy (MNT) along with pharmacological interventions, led to a significant reduction in HbA1c levels and PPG (post prandial blood glucose), demonstrating its efficacy in MNT in T2DM (type 2 diabetes mellitus) patients.

“Partnering with BeatO has led us towards the digital revolution in diabetes care. This study with closely monitored BeatO’s smartphone integrated connected care service demonstrates reduction in average blood sugar level in just three weeks of consumption of green jackfruit flour,” said James Joseph, Founder, Jackfruit365.com.

“We are glad the scientific committee of IDF accepted our joint study to demonstrate the opportunity to combine MNT with green jackfruit flour with a more frequent and affordable smartphone integrated monitoring of blood sugar levels with BeatO App. We commend BeatO for coming up with such an innovative, easy to use solution,” he added.

The study on Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour, conducted at the Government Medical College, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has been published in American Diabetes Association and Nature group journals.

BeatO’s real-world evidence-based studies have been published in global forums such as the prestigious American Diabetes Association (ADA), International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and at the Advanced Technologies and Treatment for Diabetes (ATTD).

While the study highlights the therapeutic potential of green jackfruit flour integration in everyday meals for persons with diabetes, the real-time monitoring of blood glucose in diabetics through the BeatO app during green jackfruit flour consumption has enabled both patients and healthcare professionals to experience the combined efficacy much faster.

“It’s heartening to see our users live a better, healthier and happier life because of the small changes they could make with BeatO. We keep customers at our core, and persevere to build products according to their needs. Partnering with Jackfruit365 has paved the way for an affordable diet solution to diabetes management for the masses, making the green jackfruit available in the form of flour for consumption round the year,” said Gautam Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of BeatO.

The study, comprising 353 people, highlighted the potential of technology combined with intake of a clinically proven dietary ingredient in effectively monitoring and controlling blood sugar in individuals with diabetes.

“BeatO is bridging barriers and has enabled doctors to track various biomarkers and make individualised precise treatment strategies for better outcomes. For patients, it has resulted in ease of monitoring their medical conditions and better compliance. Real-time glucose self-monitoring clubbed with an appropriate meal plan has reflected improvements in conditions of many BeatO users,” informed Dr Mudit Sabharwal, Consultant Physician at BeatO.

Jackfruit365 green jackfruit flour is a patented product made from 100 per cent green jackfruits of India, a single ingredient with no preservatives or additives added.

