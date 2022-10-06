scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldHealth & Lifestyle

New Zealand confirms 1st two monkeypox cases of community transmission

By Glamsham Bureau

Wellington, Oct 6 (IANS) New Zealand confirmed the first two community transmission cases of monkeypox on Thursday, bringing the total case number to 11.

The two new cases have been identified as community transmissions where the disease has been transmitted within New Zealand as opposed to all other cases where the individuals were infected overseas, said a joint statement of the Ministry of Health and Health New Zealand, Xinhua news agency reported.

The general risk remains very low, it said, adding the two new cases are isolated in Auckland.

“This is not unexpected and the number is likely to remain low,” the statement said.

–IANS

int/svn/

Previous article
'Ammu' Telugu original OTT film highlights phoenix-like rise of woman
Next article
Mother's ultra-processed food intake may up obesity risk in offspring
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Nora Fatehi

Pragya Jaiswal

Kajal Aggarwal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US