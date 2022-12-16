NHRC sends notice to Bihar govt on deaths due to poisonous liquor

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) Taking cognizance of the deaths due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Bihar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent a notice to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of the state.

The officials have been asked to submit the inquiry report within 4 weeks.

More than 40 people died after drinking poisonous liquor in Saran district, out of which the district administration has confirmed the deaths of only 30.

The NHRC said that it took suo motu cognizance of the media reports of several deaths allegedly due to the consumption of toxic liquor.

The Commission noted that the sale and consumption of liquor was completely banned in Bihar since 2016 and observed that these reports, if deemed true, would raise human rights’ concerns.

The NHRC observed that the reported incident indicated failure on the part of the state government in implementing its ban on the sale and consumption of liquor.

The Commission has sought a detailed report including the status of the FIR lodged by the police, medical treatment and compensation to the hospitalised victims from the officials.

It has also asked to be apprised of the action taken against the delinquent officers.

The government has constituted a SIT regarding the matter.

At the same time, the opposition has been questioning the government about the ban ever since the incidents.

