'Not doing charity': SC pulls up Rajasthan govt on Covid compensation

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Rajasthan government over its affidavit in connection with the payment of ex-gratia to family members of those who succumbed to Covid-19.

A bench of Justices M.R. Shah and Krishna Murari said the state government’s affidavit was unsatisfactory and it was not doing charity. It said there is a direction by this court and persons who had lost their family members to Covid-19 must be treated with sympathy, and pointed out that earlier the state government had made an assurance in the matter. “Rajasthan is not doing any charity…,” said the bench.

It also directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit in the matter.

The Rajasthan government counsel informed the bench that the state is taking all the required steps. However, the top court said the state government’s affidavit is not satisfactory at all and allowed counsel file a detailed affidavit and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Friday.

The top court made this observation while hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal alleging Rajasthan is not adhering to the 2021 order directing state governments to pay ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of Covid-19 victims.

In March this year, the top court, expressing concern at fake Covid-19 claims, said nobody can be permitted to misuse Rs 50,000 ex-gratia compensation to next of kin of those who succumbed to the disease.

“This Court passed the order directing the Union of India/NDMA/concerned States to pay ex-gratia amount keeping in mind the humanity and keeping in mind the sufferings of the family members who lost one of their family members due to Covid-19. Therefore, nobody can be permitted to misuse the same and it is also against morality and is unethical, which can never be accepted,” said the top court in March.

Earlier, the top court had issued various directions while monitoring various state governments in connection with distribution of Rs 50,000 fixed by the NDMA as compensation to the family members of persons who died due to Covid-19.

