Not 'mosambi' juice but poorly-preserved platelets, says Prayagraj DM

By Glamsham Bureau

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 26 (IANS) Prayagraj District Magistrate, Sanjay Khatri, on Wednesday said that the dengue patient who allegedly died after being transfused ‘mosambi’ (sweet lime) juice, was actually given “poorly preserved” platelets.

The 32-year-old dengue patient had died at the private hospital after receiving the transfusion last week.

The district administration, so far, had maintained a studied silence in the issue and the state government not only sealed the private hospital but also issued a notice for its demolition.

The Prayagraj police has arrested ten persons involved in fake platelet racket.

The District Magistrate on Wednesday denied that the patient had been given mosambi juice which looks similar to platelets.

–IANS

amita/vd

